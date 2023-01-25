 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MCC 'thrilled' to bask in light of new ballpark upgrades

  • 0
MCC baseball

MCC's new right-field wall features many of the program's accomplishments from over the years, including the 1983 and 2021 national championships.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

MCC broke ground on a $3 million Bosque River Ballpark remodel project last May. Both the baseball and softball fields are now turf. There is new padding on the outfield fences, and new signage throughout.

The other game-changing upgrade is new lights. Though that part of the dramatic overhaul went into the eleventh hour — as of Tuesday, MCC was still waiting on permits to be finalized — the new lights will be on this weekend, as the permit came through Wednesday morning.

“We are thrilled to finally reach the finish line with the upgrades at the Bosque River Ball Park,” Athletic Director Shawn Trochim said. “We are very excited for the weekend, to showcase the talent we have in both programs, as well as showcase one of the best JUCO facilities in the country.”

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, the softball team is hosting six other programs in the Battle on the Bosque tournament.

People are also reading…

The switch from a natural playing surface to a synthetic surface is something both baseball coach Tyler Johnson and softball coach Chris Berry are looking forward to.

“It is exciting to be opening up on a new surface,” Berry said. “The turf we put in plays like real dirt. Most of our players are used to playing on turf. I don’t see it playing a huge factor, other than we won’t have any rainouts.”

Johnson echoed Berry’s excitement.

“It is a pretty awesome place,” he said. “We are looking forward to getting out there and having the community join us.”

INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC women crush Cisco

MCC women crush Cisco

The McLennan Highlassies extended their winning streak to 15 with a 93-46 victory over the Cisco Wranglers. The 8th-ranked McLennan squad was …

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert