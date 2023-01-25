MCC 'thrilled' to bask in light of new ballpark upgrades

MCC broke ground on a $3 million Bosque River Ballpark remodel project last May. Both the baseball and softball fields are now turf. There is new padding on the outfield fences, and new signage throughout.

The other game-changing upgrade is new lights. Though that part of the dramatic overhaul went into the eleventh hour — as of Tuesday, MCC was still waiting on permits to be finalized — the new lights will be on this weekend, as the permit came through Wednesday morning.

“We are thrilled to finally reach the finish line with the upgrades at the Bosque River Ball Park,” Athletic Director Shawn Trochim said. “We are very excited for the weekend, to showcase the talent we have in both programs, as well as showcase one of the best JUCO facilities in the country.”

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, the softball team is hosting six other programs in the Battle on the Bosque tournament.

The switch from a natural playing surface to a synthetic surface is something both baseball coach Tyler Johnson and softball coach Chris Berry are looking forward to.

“It is exciting to be opening up on a new surface,” Berry said. “The turf we put in plays like real dirt. Most of our players are used to playing on turf. I don’t see it playing a huge factor, other than we won’t have any rainouts.”

Johnson echoed Berry’s excitement.

“It is a pretty awesome place,” he said. “We are looking forward to getting out there and having the community join us.”