MCC two wins away from World Series

From the moment the McLennan Community College baseball players step on campus, Mitch Thompson begins spreading the word about Grand Junction.

The western Colorado city is the site of the NJCAA World Series, a place the Highlanders know well since they’ve played there six times since 1980.

“We tell them what it’s like from the day they get here,” Thompson said. “Right here in the office is a picture of it. In the locker room we have a deal in there called the Road to Junction. It’s around us all the time. We talk about it, and now it’s right here on the doorstep.”

The Highlanders are two wins away from reaching Grand Junction for the first time since 2017 following a 2015 runner-up performance.

MCC will play Cisco College in the best-of-three Region V Super Regional beginning Friday at noon at Bosque River Ballpark with the winner advancing to the World Series. Saturday’s game will also start at noon, followed by a Sunday game at noon if necessary.

Riding a 16-game winning streak, the Highlanders are anxious to get back on the field and earn a World Series berth.