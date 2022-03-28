MCC walks off after a wild one, defeats San Jacinto-North, 8-7

McLennan Community College baseball’s Daniel Altman scurried home on a wild pitch for the walk-off run as the No. 3 Highlanders defeated No. 18 San Jacinto College-North, 8-7, on Monday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

Altman singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at seven. He stole second with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch by SJCN’s Miles Hellums. When Hellums’ initial delivery to Izzy Lopez again went haywire, Altman covered the final 90 feet to win the game.

The Highlanders’ run in the bottom of the ninth held off a comeback by the Gators.

San Jacinto-North scored four runs in the top of the eighth and one more in the top of the ninth to rally from a 7-2 deficit.

But MCC (21-6-1) found a way to win for the 14th time in its last 15 games. Highlanders coach Mitch Thompson was happy his team got it done while at the same time getting some pitchers experience on the mound.

MCC didn’t deploy any of its top starters as it has four conference games versus Weatherford College coming up later in the week, nor did the Highlanders send out its more experienced bullpen pitchers.

Ryan Messick was the last of six different MCC pitchers to take the mound. He earned the win after allowing one run in one inning of work.

“We’re trying to get everybody work,” Thompson said. “For the most part, I’m proud of how our pitchers competed and gave us an opportunity. We had guys getting out there for the first time. It’s a good win.”

The Highlanders built a five-run lead with a rally in the bottom of the second inning and single runs in each of the first, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Rodrick Black doubled to center field to fuel the rally in the second. Hank Bard and Lopez scored on the play. Marquis Jackson followed with a single to left that scored Black and gave MCC a 4-1 advantage.

MCC’s Chase Brown homered to left in the fifth.

Bard doubled to left to score Katcher Halligan in the seventh, putting the Highlanders in front, 7-2.

MCC will host Weatherford College in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark beginning at noon.

