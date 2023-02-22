The 11th-ranked McLennan Highlassies picked up an 81-56 victory over the No. 22 Grayson Lady Vikings in Sherman tonight on head coach Bill Brock’s first trip back to the floor named in his honor at Grayson College.

Miannah Little led McLennan with 24 points and Chelsea Wooten added 19. Bineta Diatta and Jaydyn Bullard scored 17 and 10, respectively.

McLennan was firing on all cylinders at the start, opening the game on a 17-2 run. Grayson finally found a rhythm and rallied to cut the Highlassies lead to eight in the second quarter. The Highlassies kept the Vikings at arm’s length the remainder of the half and led 44-35 at intermission.

McLennan opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run including a wide-open 3-pointer from Wooten at the wing and another bucket by Little. Once again, Grayson worked to cut the lead back to 10 before the Highlassies broke the game open. McLennan used an 11-2 run to end the quarter, including a last-second 3-pointer from the corner by Jaydyn Bullard to take the 64-45 lead into the final period.

The Highlassies continued to pour in the points in the fourth, opening on a 4-0 run. McLennan led by as many as 25 in the final period, cruising to the victory.