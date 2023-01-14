 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC women capture 14th straight win; Highlanders fall

The No. 8 McLennan women’s basketball team is like a snowball rolling downhill at this point.

Behind 17 points apiece from Saneea Bevley and Bineta Diatta, the Highlassies pocketed their 14th consecutive win with a 74-56 rout of Weatherford Saturday at The Highlands.

MCC (14-1 overall, 2-0 in conference) hasn’t lost since its season opener.

Former Marlin standout Aniya Williams added 15 points for MCC, which blew the game open with an 11-2 third-quarter run.

Meanwhile in the men’s game, Weatherford pulled out a tight 85-80 win over Kevin Gill’s Highlanders.

Jaden Rogers iced the win for the Coyotes with a pair of free throws to pad the lead with eight seconds to go. Rogers scored 15 points for Weatherford, while Ramando Battle led the way with 25.

MCC (14-4, 1-1) saw an eight-game winning streak snapped. The Highlanders were paced by Jaylen Thompson’s 21.

The MCC women will host Cisco Wednesday, and then both teams head to Collin County in Plano on Jan. 21.

INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022.
