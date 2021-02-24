MCC women crush Cisco; Highlanders tripped up by Ranger

Most conference nights, the McLennan basketball teams face the same opponent. This night was different.

Very different results, too.

MCC’s Mersadez Nephew helped Cisco cry uncle with 22 points as the Highlassies crushed the Lady Wranglers, 79-49, for their second conference win on Wednesday night at The Highlands.

But in the nightcap, the 17th-ranked Highlanders dropped their first game of the year, losing to visiting Ranger, 82-79.

In that game, Ranger closed the game by outscoring the Highlanders, 10-6, after Dillon Gooding had put the Highlanders on top with a pair of free throws with less than two minutes to go. The Rangers were huge from the line themselves, going 8 of 8 in that final stretch.

Chris Pryor scored 17 points for MCC and Diego Gonzalez had 15 in the loss. But the Highlanders had no answer for the Rangers’ Trey Tennyson, who led all scorers with 27.

In the women’s game, MCC was locked in from the perimeter, banging down nine 3-pointers, including four from Nephew. Former Connally standout Miannah Little scored 15 for the Highlassies and Mele Kailahi contributed 13.

Both MCC teams will play at Grayson on Saturday.