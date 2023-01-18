MCC women crush Cisco

The McLennan Highlassies extended their winning streak to 15 with a 93-46 victory over the Cisco Wranglers. The 8th-ranked McLennan squad was hot from behind the arc, as the players combined to drain 12 3-pointers in the contest.

It was all McLennan from the start as the Highlassies began on a 10-0 run on a Miannah Little jumper and back-to-back threes by Chelsea Wooten. Anuya Williams added a bucket in the paint. Cisco went scoreless for the first three and half minutes until they found a basket with a three from Madison. MCC led 24-13 after the first.

The Highlassies pulled away in the second, going on a 13-0 run to push the lead to 26 at 41-15, with three minutes remaining before the half. Wooten hit a pair of long balls, including the one at the buzzer, to put the Highlassies up 30 at the break, 49-19.

McLennan continued to dominate in the second half. The Highlassies opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run and outscored Cisco 27-9 to extend the lead to 48,76-28. The points continued to add up for McLennan in the fourth as the Highlassie bench picked up some valuable playing time.

Chelsea Wooten led McLennan with 21 points including six 3-pointers. Miannah Little added 15 and Saneea Bevley added 10.