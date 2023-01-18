MCC women crush Cisco

The McLennan Highlassies extended their winning streak to 15 with a 93-46 victory over the Cisco Wranglers. The 8th-ranked McLennan squad was hot from behind the arc, as the players combined to drain 12 3-pointers in the contest.
It was all McLennan from the start as the Highlassies began on a 10-0 run on a Miannah Little jumper and back-to-back threes by Chelsea Wooten. Anuya Williams added a bucket in the paint. Cisco went scoreless for the first three and half minutes until they found a basket with a three from Madison. MCC led 24-13 after the first.
The Highlassies pulled away in the second, going on a 13-0 run to push the lead to 26 at 41-15, with three minutes remaining before the half. Wooten hit a pair of long balls, including the one at the buzzer, to put the Highlassies up 30 at the break, 49-19.
McLennan continued to dominate in the second half. The Highlassies opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run and outscored Cisco 27-9 to extend the lead to 48,76-28. The points continued to add up for McLennan in the fourth as the Highlassie bench picked up some valuable playing time.
People are also reading…
Chelsea Wooten led McLennan with 21 points including six 3-pointers. Miannah Little added 15 and Saneea Bevley added 10.