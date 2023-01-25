MCC women handle Grayson

The McLennan Highlassies ran away with an 80-52 conference victory against the Grayson Vikings on Wednesday.

Miannah Little led McLennan with 18 points and Bineta Diatta added 15. Chelsea Wooten and Saneea Bevley rounded out the Highlassies in double figures with 13 and 10, respectively.

McLennan controlled the game from the start. The Highlassie defense held the Vikings to one free throw through the first four and a half minutes. Little and Chelsea Wooten both drained 3-pointers as part of that 9-1 run to begin the game.

Bevley and Diatta combined for a 5-0 run to give the Highlassies the first double-digit lead at 14-4 midway through the quarter and MCC held a 23-8 lead at the end of the first.

The Highlassies continued to push in the second, using a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 23, 34-11. McLennan led by as many as 27 late in the quarter and held the 42-17 advantage at the break.

Grayson picked up the offensive pace in the third quarter, scoring 16 in the frame. The Highlassies continued to dominate, using an 8-2 run down the stretch and an 8-0 run to end the quarter for a 67-33 lead going into the fourth. The Vikings opened the final period on an 11-2 run to narrow the gap. McLennan responded with a 6-0 run and cruised the rest of the way.