MCC women ranked 19th in preseason poll

The McLennan Women's Basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Bill Brock, will open the season ranked No. 19 in the NJCAA Division I Preseason Poll, which was released Monday.

Tyler, the defending national champion and a nonconference opponent of McLennan, took the No. 1 ranking. Shelton State (Alabama) comes in at No. 2, followed by Trinity Valley at No. 3. Northwest Florida State and South Georgia Tech round out the top five.

Other Texas squads ranked include Blinn, No. 6; South Plains, No. 8; and Angelina, No. 24. New Mexico, a regional opponent of McLennan, is No. 12.

MCC opens the season Nov. 2 with a home game against No. 6 Blinn at 5 p.m. in The Highlands.