MCC women smash Cisco with feisty defense
Clinging to a slim hope for a regional tournament spot, the McLennan women’s basketball team looked playoff-worthy on Friday afternoon. The Highlassies smoked Cisco, 68-26, at The Highlands, in a postponed game from earlier in the week.

MCC (14-13 overall, 8-7 conference) stands in a tie for sixth in the league standings entering its final regular-season game Saturday at Grayson. Only the top four teams make the regular season, but the Highlassies could give themselves a shot with a win over Grayson and some help from some other teams.

The Highlassies got after it defensively in this one, holding Cisco to just 14 first-half points and 12 after the break. Brielle Dorsey led MCC offensively with 12 points, while Valisa Millhouse had 11 and Mersadez Nephew scored 10.

