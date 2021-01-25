MCC women stumble at No. 15 Blinn, 80-76

BRENHAM — No. 15 Blinn used a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to push past the McLennan women’s basketball team, 80-76, on Monday night.
MCC (1-2) jumped out to a 40-30 lead by halftime, but the Lady Bucs started chipping away in the third quarter and eventually moved ahead for good in the final minute of the game. Blinn knocked down 10 3-pointers on its way to the win, two more than the Highlassies. The game featured three ties and 10 lead changes.
Ahlura Lofton nailed four 3-pointers for MCC and scored a team-best 16 points. Brielle Dorsey added 13, while McKenzie Piper and Miannah Little had 11 apiece. For Blinn, Hailey Atwood led the way with 17.