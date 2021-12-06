 Skip to main content
MCC women thump Our Lady, 73-40
MCC women thump Our Lady, 73-40

SAN ANTONIO — Behind 21 points from Kinley Brown, the McLennan women’s basketball team thumped Our Lady of the Lake’s JV team, 73-40, on Monday night, wrapping up the pre-holiday portion of their schedule.

MCC (5-6) made eight 3-pointers in the win, including a team-high three from Brown.

Mersadez Nephew scored 19 points for the Highlassies and Demetrius Lewis had 12 points. MCC led by 15 points at the half and cruised home to the win from there.

MCC returns to the court Dec. 31, hosting Coastal Bend.

