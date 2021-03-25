 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC women's basketball downs Ranger, 57-50
0 comments

MCC women's basketball downs Ranger, 57-50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mersadez Nephew scored 26 points and Miannah Little added 12 to lead the McLennan women’s basketball team past Ranger College, 57-50, on Thursday night at the Highlands’ gym.

Nephew drained one of her six 3-pointers less than a minute into the third quarter to put MCC up by three, 27-24. Ranger responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to build a six-point lead at 33-27.

But the Highlassies rallied, taking the one-point lead on another Nephew 3-pointer and led 42-41 after three quarters of play. MCC pulled away midway through the final period, leading by as many as eight down the stretch to secure the win.

The Highlassies (10-10) will close out conference play Saturday against Grayson College at The Highlands. Women’s action will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC hoops split with Ranger
Mcc

MCC hoops split with Ranger

RANGER — Traveling can have its ups and downs. For the McLennan Community College Highlassies, an away game at Ranger was an up, coming away w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert