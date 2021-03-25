MCC women's basketball downs Ranger, 57-50

Mersadez Nephew scored 26 points and Miannah Little added 12 to lead the McLennan women’s basketball team past Ranger College, 57-50, on Thursday night at the Highlands’ gym.

Nephew drained one of her six 3-pointers less than a minute into the third quarter to put MCC up by three, 27-24. Ranger responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to build a six-point lead at 33-27.

But the Highlassies rallied, taking the one-point lead on another Nephew 3-pointer and led 42-41 after three quarters of play. MCC pulled away midway through the final period, leading by as many as eight down the stretch to secure the win.

The Highlassies (10-10) will close out conference play Saturday against Grayson College at The Highlands. Women’s action will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.