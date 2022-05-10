MCC women's golf 10th at nationals

SANFORD, Fla. — McLennan Community College moved up a spot to 10th after the second round of the NJCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship on Tuesday at the Mayfair Country Club.

Raeleigh Davidson continues to lead the Highlassies, moving into 10th place individually at 157 after shooting 77 and 80 in the first two rounds.

MCC’s Lucile Tanvet moved up three spots into a tie for 21st at 161, Megan Kim is shooting 170 and Chatham Betz is at 185 heading into round three.

The top three teams remained the same as Seminole State (Florida) is in first at 596, followed by Daytona State (Florida) in second at 623, and Western Texas in third at 640.