WICHITA FALLS — The McLennan women's golf team sits in sixth place after Monday's first two rounds of the Midwestern State Invitational at the par-72, 5,836-yard Wichita Falls Country Club.

MCC shot rounds of 327 and 316 for a 643 team total.

Dallas Baptist is in first place with 301-296 — 597, followed by Texas A&M International in second with 309-303 — 612 and Angelo State in third with 306-307 — 613.

Mia Clarke shot rounds of 79 and 76 to lead the Highlassies and is tied for 13th place.

The tournament will conclude with the final round Tuesday.