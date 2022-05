SANFORD, Fla. — The McLennan women’s golf team sit in 11th place in the 15-team field after Monday’s first round of the NJCAA Division I National Championship.

MCC shot an opening-round 341, which is 45 strokes behind the leader Seminole (Fla.) State.

Freshman Raleigh Davidson, an all-region performer, continues to play well for MCC and led the Highlassies with a round of 77.

The tournament will continue through Wednesday.