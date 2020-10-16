MCC women's golf in second in West Texas

SNYDER, Texas — After one round at the Western Texas College Invitational, the McLennan women’s golf team sits in second place, 24 strokes off the pace.

MCC shot 418 as a team, topped by Libby Singleton’s 76. Singleton is in second place on the individual leaderboard.

Host Western Texas leads the tournament at 394.

Other MCC scorers were Ava Bruner with an 81, Kaylan Summers with an 86, Jordyn Linnstaedter with an 86, Bianca Cunningham with an 86, Andrea Imai with an 86, and Megan Kim with an 89.

The tournament wraps up Saturday.