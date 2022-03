WICHITA FALLS — The McLennan Community College women's golf team shot 995 over three rounds to finish sixth at the Midwestern State Invitational.

Midwestern State won the tournament at 942 while Oklahoma Christian was second at 948 and Cameron third at 950.

Raeleigh Davidson shot rounds of 75, 81 and 79 for a score of 235 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for fifth place.