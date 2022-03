OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — McLennan Community College women’s golfer Raeleigh Davidson posted a top 10 finish and led the Highlassies to sixth place fat the Kyle Blaser Invitational.

Davidson 78-77-76—231 and was the top finisher from a two-year school at the event at Gaillardia Country Club.

Oklahoma City University won the team event with a 54-hole score of 898. MCC shot 989.