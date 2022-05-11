 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC women's golf team bumps up a spot at nationals

  • 0
MCC women's golf

The MCC women's golf team sits in ninth place in the 15-team field at nationals after three rounds.

 MCC athletics

SANFORD, Fla. — The McLennan women’s golf team moved up a spot in the third round of the NJCAA Division I National Championships on Wednesday.

MCC started the day in 10th place but moved up to ninth, as the Highlassies shot 331 to bring their three-day team total to 1,000. Seminole State, out of Florida, leads the field with a team score of 901.

Freshman Raeleigh Davidson is tied for 11th individually, as she has gone 77-80-78 — 235.

The tournament will conclude on Thursday at Mayfair Country Club.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC women's golf 10th at nationals

MCC women's golf 10th at nationals

SANFORD, Fla. — McLennan Community College moved up a spot to 10th after the second round of the NJCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship on…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert