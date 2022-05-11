MCC women's golf team bumps up a spot at nationals

SANFORD, Fla. — The McLennan women’s golf team moved up a spot in the third round of the NJCAA Division I National Championships on Wednesday.

MCC started the day in 10th place but moved up to ninth, as the Highlassies shot 331 to bring their three-day team total to 1,000. Seminole State, out of Florida, leads the field with a team score of 901.

Freshman Raeleigh Davidson is tied for 11th individually, as she has gone 77-80-78 — 235.

The tournament will conclude on Thursday at Mayfair Country Club.