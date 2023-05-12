GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The McLennan women's golf team finished as the fifth-place team in the nation.

The Highlassies shot 319-304-312-319 for a four-round score of 1,254 to finish in fifth place at the NJCAA Division I National Championship at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, wrapping up the tournament on Friday.

Three Highlassies earned All-American honors: Mia Clarke, tied for ninth, 80-73-76-77 –306; Raeleigh Davidson, 15th, 81-74-77-78 – 310; and Lucile Tanvet, tied for 16th, 76-77-78-80 – 311.

Other McLennan scores included Shanna Sandoval, tied for 44th, 83-80-81-84 – 328; and Rebecca Rodriguez, tied for 62nd, 82-84-87-85 – 338.

Seminole State (Florida) won the team title with scores of 293-313-291-304 – 1,201.