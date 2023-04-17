SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — The McLennan women's golf team shot 315 in the opening round of the NJCAA Southwest District Championship in Sun City West, Arizona, to stand at sixth place on the leaderboard, 20 strokes off the pace.

Odessa and Western Texas are tied first place with 295, and Redlands is in third with 300.

Mia Clarke and Raeleigh Davidson shot 74 to lead the Highlassies and are tied for eighth place.

Other McLennan scores included: Rebecca Rodriguez, tied for 34th, 83; Lucile Tanvet, tied for 37th, 84; and Shannon Sandoval, 40th, 85.

The top two finishing teams will receive automatic bids to the NJCAA National Championship. The other teams will be seeking an at-large bid based on selection by the committee.