MCC women's golfers open play at nationals Monday

The McLennan women’s golf team will open up play at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament beginning Monday in Sanford, Fla.

MCC qualified for nationals by finishing second at the NJCAA’s Southwest District Championship in Oklahoma City in April. The Highlassies will be gunning for the program’s fourth national title and first since 2007.

MCC is led by freshman Raleigh Davidson, who twice won conference golfer of the week honors during the season and finished third individually at the Southwest tourney, and sophomore Megan Kim, a Texas Wesleyan signee.

The 15-team, three-round tournament will be played at Mayfair Country Club.