MCC women's golfers take 5th at Cox Invite

OKLAHOMA CITY – The McLennan Commnity College women’s golf team finished fifth in the Sydney Cox Invitational on Tuesday as they opened the fall season at Lincoln Park Golf Club.

The Highlassies posted a 36-hole score of 610, 19 strokes behind team champion Texas Wesleyan.

MCC freshman Libby Singleton opened the tournament with a 73 on Monday and followed that by posting 76 in the second round on Tuesday. She finished in a tie for seventh place.

Other Highlassies scores included freshman Kaylan Summers, tied for 19th, 78-75 – 153; freshman Jordyn Linnstaedter, tied for 19th, 78-75 – 153; freshman Ava Bruner, tied for 24th, 78-77 – 155; and freshman Bianca Cunningham, tied for 42nd, 82-82 – 164.