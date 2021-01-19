MCC women's hoops preview: Seasons change, goal stays constant for Highlassies

Normally the year follows a certain routine, a familiar pattern, for MCC’s Ricky Rhodes.
The veteran women’s basketball coach is used to certain benchmarks that signal the passing of the seasons. Meaning the sports seasons, of course. Only 2020 and, now, 2021 looked a lot different.
“It felt weird. I always look at it from that standpoint where high school football starts in August. October starts (basketball) practice, and the middle to end of October starts the NBA season, and then we’re getting going,” Rhodes said. “This year you didn’t have that because there was the unknown of the COVID. We just tried to preach the idea of we’re going to take it one step at a time, get a chance to teach, teach, teach, and work on some things with the players.”
The delay of games finally ends Wednesday and a new season dawns when Rhodes’ Highlassies take on Texas Christian College in their season opener. After several months of banging against one another in practice, the Highlassies are looking forward to administering some punishment to someone else for once.
“The players are excited. That’s what they’ve been waiting for,” Rhodes said. “Even though it’s a free year for them, they want to still play. They want to know that all the hard work has finally come to a head, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We want to make sure we get a chance to play games, but also do it the right way, stay masked up, stay in our own little bubble.”
MCC put together a 19-11 record in 2019-20, Rhodes’ 20th season at the helm. They never got the chance to play in the Region V tournament, as the COVID-19 pandemic cut short their season before they could play their regional opener.
That team was marked by its potent 3-point shooting. MCC put up nearly 26 shots from distance per game last year, knocking down nine. Not much should change in that regard, as Rhodes again has a stable of snipers to deploy.
“I feel good,” Rhodes said. “There’s always improvement, we want to continue to improve every day. Right now we’re shooting the ball pretty good. Now we need to get that inside presence where we can dump it inside and not rely so much on our guards. Right now they’re stroking it. “
One of those deadeye shooters is sophomore guard Mele Kaloni Kailahi. If her name isn’t Hawaiian for “splash landing,” it ought to be. A native of California who later played at Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth, Kailahi averaged 10.8 points per game last year while making a team-best 37.3 percent of her 3-point tries. Kailahi nailed 7 of 9 shots from 3-point land in MCC’s scrimmage against Coastal Bend last Saturday.
But Kailahi is just one weapon in a well-stocked gun cabinet for the Highlassies. Returning point guard Jaidyn Fontenette (5.2 ppg, 4.4 apg) brings excellent quickness, which is key to MCC’s ability to break opposing presses, Rhodes said. Another returner in the backcourt is Raija Todd, a 5-7 sophomore out of Cedar Hill who is entering her third collegiate season after attempting to walk-on at the University of Missouri out of high school.
“She’s playing with a lot of confidence, a guard that can really shoot it from outside,” Rhodes said of Todd.
A not-so-miniscule addition to that mix is Miannah Little, a freshman guard out of Connally who won Super Centex Player of the Year honors in 2019-20. Little led Central Texas in scoring as a senior with 29.4 points per game, making 102 of 254 3-point attempts. Given her skill set, she should fit right in.
“She’s coming in and challenging Jaidyn Fontenette for that starting job,” Rhodes said. “I feel good about both of them, and we can play both of them on the floor at the same time, and slide Miannah to the 2, because Miannah can score with the best of them.”
In the frontcourt, Rhodes digs the energy brought by 5-9 sophomore McKenzie Piper. Though she’s undersized, Piper is a “bull in a china shop,” according to Rhodes, who will aggressively attack the glass. The coach hopes that kind of energy rubs off on 6-1 freshman Brielle Dorsey of Harker Heights. Dorsey has plenty of ability but “needs to get a little more dog in her,” Rhodes said.
Even though this year will unfold shorter and later than most, nothing about MCC’s aspirations has changed at all.
“Our goal is always going to be the same. We want to win conference,” Rhodes said. “If we don’t win conference, we feel like we didn’t do enough.”