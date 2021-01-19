MCC women's hoops preview: Seasons change, goal stays constant for Highlassies

Normally the year follows a certain routine, a familiar pattern, for MCC’s Ricky Rhodes.

The veteran women’s basketball coach is used to certain benchmarks that signal the passing of the seasons. Meaning the sports seasons, of course. Only 2020 and, now, 2021 looked a lot different.

“It felt weird. I always look at it from that standpoint where high school football starts in August. October starts (basketball) practice, and the middle to end of October starts the NBA season, and then we’re getting going,” Rhodes said. “This year you didn’t have that because there was the unknown of the COVID. We just tried to preach the idea of we’re going to take it one step at a time, get a chance to teach, teach, teach, and work on some things with the players.”

The delay of games finally ends Wednesday and a new season dawns when Rhodes’ Highlassies take on Texas Christian College in their season opener. After several months of banging against one another in practice, the Highlassies are looking forward to administering some punishment to someone else for once.