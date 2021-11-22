MCC women's hoops stomps Cedar Valley

The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team raced past Cedar Valley College, 83-54, on Monday evening at The Highlands gym.
The Highlassies expanded an eight-point halftime lead to more than 20 with a 14-0 run early in the third quarter.
MCC wing Kinley Brown scored 16 points to lead four Highlassies in double digits scoring. Miannah Little pitched in 14, Brielle Dorsey had 12 and Jaydyn Bullard added 11.
MCC (4-5) snapped a three-game losing streak by thumping Cedar Valley. The Highlassies continue their season at home against Richland College on Nov. 30.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.