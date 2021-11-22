MCC women's hoops team stomps Cedar Valley

The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team raced past Cedar Valley College, 83-54, on Monday evening at The Highlands gym.

The Highlassies expanded an eight-point halftime lead to more than 20 with a 14-0 run early in the third quarter.

MCC wing Kinley Brown scored 16 points to lead four Highlassies in double digits scoring. Miannah Little pitched in 14, Brielle Dorsey had 12 and Jaydyn Bullard added 11.

MCC (4-5) snapped a three-game losing streak by thumping Cedar Valley. The Highlassies continue their season at home against Richland College on Nov. 30.