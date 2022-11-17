MCC's Bosque River Ballpark construction coming along

Motorists along Lake Shore Drive have undoubtedly noticed that the major remodeling job at Bosque River Ballpark is oh-so-close to being completed. The turf is installed, and the new padded walls are up. Both softball and baseball held fall practices on the new synthetic surface.

All that is missing is getting the new lights up and running.

Athletic Director Shawn Trochim said the construction company is waiting on electrical approval from the city. If that happens this week, the lights should be complete the first week of December.

“As we reach the end of this project we are all very excited about crossing the finish line,” Trochim said. “We will undoubtedly have one of the best junior college facilities in the nation, and we look forward to playing as many games as we can under the lights.”

In addition to MCC softball and baseball, Trochim plans to offer the fields up for UIL games, tournaments and camps.