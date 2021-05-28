MCC's Colorado duo thrilled to make World Series

“Brady kind of throws an invisi-ball,” Thompson said. “It’s just one of those things that if you look at a radar gun it’s not overpowering. But guys just don’t get really good swings at him. It’s something with how he throws the ball, and he has some deception which makes it difficult.”

Junior college baseball wasn’t on Rose’s radar until Martin signed with the Highlanders, but he’s glad he made the move.

“Honestly, I didn’t really know about juco at all until my junior year of high school,” Rose said. “Once Garrett committed here, that was probably the first time I heard about juco in its entirety and the World Series. It just makes it that much sweeter to be able to come back home.”

MCC’s most immediate concern is a Florence-Darlington Tech squad that has fashioned a 46-6 record behind an offense that’s collectively hitting .352 and averaging 10 runs per game.

The Highlanders (42-16) will bring one of the deepest pitching staffs in the country to the World Series, and they’re hoping it proves valuable as they dive further into the double-elimination tournament.