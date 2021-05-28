MCC's Colorado duo thrilled to make World Series

When McLennan Community College begins its quest to win the NJCAA World Series, leftfielder Garrett Martin and pitcher Brady Rose will look out of the dugout and see plenty of family and friends at Sam Suplizio Field.
Though Grand Junction is a four-hour drive west from their Denver-area homes, it’s a big deal for both players to return to Colorado to play on junior college baseball’s biggest stage.
“That was always in the back of my head if we go to the World Series I can go home and play in my home state,” Rose said. “It’s happened and I’m excited for it. I’ll have my whole family there and I’m working on getting some friends out here. We’ll see how many we can get out there and fill it up.”
Making their first World Series appearance since 2017, the fourth-seeded Highlanders open the 10-team tournament Saturday against No. 7 Florence (S.C.)-Darlington Tech at 10 a.m. CT.
The Highlanders are making their seventh World Series appearance, but haven’t won the national championship since 1983. In his second year coaching MCC in 2015, Mitch Thompson came close as he led the Highlanders to a runner-up finish.
Riding an 18-game winning streak, Martin likes the Highlanders' chances of winning the school’s second national title.
“Everybody’s confident, everybody’s swinging the bats well, and it’s like the floodgates are open and everybody’s feeling good,” Martin said. “We’ve got a really good club, a deep (pitching) staff and a deep lineup, and everybody’s playing good at the right time.”
Both Martin and Rose starred at Standley Lake High School in Westminster, Colo., before signing with MCC. Martin has been starting for the Highlanders since his freshman year in 2019 when he ranked among the team leaders with a .335 batting average with nine homers and 47 RBIs.
Following last year’s COVID-19 shortened season, Martin decided to come back to MCC for a third year. The 6-4 slugger has delivered a tremendous season with a .355 batting average and a team-high 19 homers and 64 RBIs. His last two homers helped the Highlanders rock Cisco College, 14-1, last Saturday to win the Region V championship.
Thompson and his coaching staff begin talking to their players about playing at the NJCAA World Series from the moment they step on campus. Now that time is here.
“The first day we got here they talked about Grand Junction,” Martin said. “It's really exciting. It’s four hours away from my home, but some family and friends are coming.”
Rose joined his former high school teammate at MCC last year, and has been the Highlanders’ No. 2 starter in 2021 behind ace Logan Henderson. The lanky 6-5 left-hander has put up impressive numbers with an 8-1 record with a 2.40 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.
Though Rose isn’t a hard thrower like many pitchers on MCC’s deep staff, hitters rarely get a good swing at his pitches. Rose allowed just two singles and no walks in five shutout innings in MCC’s final win over Cisco to clinch a World Series berth.
“Brady kind of throws an invisi-ball,” Thompson said. “It’s just one of those things that if you look at a radar gun it’s not overpowering. But guys just don’t get really good swings at him. It’s something with how he throws the ball, and he has some deception which makes it difficult.”
Junior college baseball wasn’t on Rose’s radar until Martin signed with the Highlanders, but he’s glad he made the move.
“Honestly, I didn’t really know about juco at all until my junior year of high school,” Rose said. “Once Garrett committed here, that was probably the first time I heard about juco in its entirety and the World Series. It just makes it that much sweeter to be able to come back home.”
MCC’s most immediate concern is a Florence-Darlington Tech squad that has fashioned a 46-6 record behind an offense that’s collectively hitting .352 and averaging 10 runs per game.
The Highlanders (42-16) will bring one of the deepest pitching staffs in the country to the World Series, and they’re hoping it proves valuable as they dive further into the double-elimination tournament.
“Coach Thompson always said it’s the center of our team, and I think that’s going to show in this whole tournament,” Rose said. “I think we’ll be alright. Coach Thompson always said we’ve had the third toughest schedule, so I think we’ve prepared pretty well.”
The winner of the game between MCC and Florence-Darlington Tech will advance to the winners bracket game at 8 p.m. Monday against the winner of Saturday’s 1 p.m. game between No. 1 Crowder (52-6) against No. 10 Indian Hills (43-14). The first-round losers will play Sunday at 3 p.m.
“The good thing about our bracket is if we win we get a day off,” Thompson said. “You get to recharge your bullpen for a day. If you win the second game, you get another day off. The way the bracket is set up, I really like it and hopefully we can get off to a great start and win those first two ballgames.”
In other Saturday first-round games, No. 2 Walters State (60-5) will face No. 9 Shelton State (39-15) at 4 p.m. while No. 3 San Jacinto-North (48-13) will face No. 8 Miami Dade (36-17) at 8:30 p.m.
First-round games will conclude Sunday with No. 5 Cowley (46-8) facing No. 6 Central Arizona (48-7) at 11 a.m. The championship will be June 4 followed by a winner-take-all final game June 5 if necessary.
“We’re playing at our best right now, there’s no question,” Thompson said. “Up and down the offense we’re swinging the bats. Our front-line pitching has been good, our defense has been very solid making all the routine plays. That’s what it’s going to take to win it.”