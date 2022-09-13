 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC's Davidson swings her way to Texas Intercollegiate title

CARROLLTON, Texas — McLennan sophomore golfer Raeleigh Davidson claimed the individual title at the Texas Intercollegiate at Maridoe Golf Club, which wrapped up Tuesday.

Davidson carded rounds of 75, 77 and 82 to notch the win. Her performance aided MCC’s third-place finish as a team.

Mia Clarke also gathered a Top 10 finish for the Highlassies, shooting 84-81-87 — 252.

MCC won’t have to leave town for its next event, as the Highlassies will host the Waco River Classic Sept. 19-20 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

