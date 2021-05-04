 Skip to main content
MCC's Henderson earns conference pitching honor
McLennan Community College baseball pitcher Logan Henderson is the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Henderson, a freshman from Katy, threw a perfect game against North Central Texas College on Friday, earning a shutout win by striking out 12 and walking nobody in seven innings.

MCC baseball (33-16, 21-7 in conference) returns to action with a doubleheader versus Temple College on Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark.

