MCC's Henderson earns conference pitching honor

McLennan Community College baseball pitcher Logan Henderson is the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Henderson, a freshman from Katy, threw a perfect game against North Central Texas College on Friday, earning a shutout win by striking out 12 and walking nobody in seven innings.
MCC baseball (33-16, 21-7 in conference) returns to action with a doubleheader versus Temple College on Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.