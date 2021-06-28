MCC's Henderson earns NJCAA DI Pitcher of the Year

When the McLennan Community College baseball team needed him the most, Logan Henderson was dominant on the mound.
The NJCAA noticed and made Henderson the 2021 Division I Pitcher of the Year on Monday.
"Logan had a phenomenal season for us, leading us on the mound to the national championship," MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. "He was a fearless competitor for us every time he took the ball."
Henderson, who went 10-2 as a starter in 2021, put a dramatic exclamation point on the season. He struck out 17 and gave up just two hits and one run in eight innings of the Highlanders’ 7-3 national championship game victory over Central Arizona on June 4. In doing so, he earned both the Robert Purkey Most Outstanding Pitcher and the Preston Walker Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Henderson's championship game performance marked his seventh consecutive start of tossing at least five innings and striking out 10-plus batters.
"Logan not only wins games with stuff on the mound, but he wins games with the character that he possesses in his heart,” Thompson said. “He was literally into every pitch that our team played, whether it was his game to pitch or not. He was the first kid out of the dugout to congratulate a teammate after a great inning on the mound, a great defensive play, or following a big hit. He was also the first player to give a guy a pat on the back when things didn't go well."
MCC claimed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference regular season title, which allowed the Highlanders (47-16 overall) to host the region tournament and championship series.
Once the postseason started, Henderson shined as MCC’s ace. He struck out 11 in each of his appearances through the region tournament and championship series. Then he stuck out 14 in eight shutout innings in his first appearance at the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colo. That helped the Highlanders start the World Series with a 7-0 victory over Florence-Darlington Tech.
While Henderson was emerging as an MCC star, he didn’t let it inflate his ego.
"He is a no nonsense, tireless worker that is into winning each and every day," Thompson said. "He was disciplined enough to give a tremendous effort every day at practice in preparation for the next game day and he was determined enough to fight through any adversity that he faced."