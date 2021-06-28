MCC's Henderson earns NJCAA DI Pitcher of the Year

When the McLennan Community College baseball team needed him the most, Logan Henderson was dominant on the mound.

The NJCAA noticed and made Henderson the 2021 Division I Pitcher of the Year on Monday.

"Logan had a phenomenal season for us, leading us on the mound to the national championship," MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. "He was a fearless competitor for us every time he took the ball."

Henderson, who went 10-2 as a starter in 2021, put a dramatic exclamation point on the season. He struck out 17 and gave up just two hits and one run in eight innings of the Highlanders’ 7-3 national championship game victory over Central Arizona on June 4. In doing so, he earned both the Robert Purkey Most Outstanding Pitcher and the Preston Walker Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Henderson's championship game performance marked his seventh consecutive start of tossing at least five innings and striking out 10-plus batters.