MCC's Henderson earns Pitcher of the Week
McLennan Community College pitcher Logan Henderson earned North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday.

Henderson struck out nine, including six straight, in 3 2/3 innings of relief work against Crowder College on Feb. 24. MCC lost the game, 3-2, but Henderson helped the Highlanders shut out Crowder for the final six innings. He walked one and didn’t give up a hit after entering the game in the third inning and working into the seventh inning.

Henderson has struck out a total of 21 batters in his three appearances so far this season.

