MCC's Logan Henderson signs pro contract with Brewers

Henderson has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, who took him in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft earlier in July. Henderson reportedly signed for $497,500, the full value of the pick.

The 19-year-old right-hander out of Katy Cinco Ranch was the first junior college player taken in the draft, the third time in the past four years MCC has held that distinction. He used a mid-90s fastball and a sneaky changeup to strike out 169 batters in 97.2 innings, on his way to a 10-2 record and the NJCAA Pitcher of the Year honor for the national champion Highlanders.