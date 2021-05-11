MCC's Henderson wins NTJCAC Pitcher of Year

McLennan baseball’s Logan Henderson won Pitcher of the Year honors from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday, highlighting five first-team all-conference honors for the Highlanders.

Henderson, a freshman right-hander from Bryan, went 5-1 with a 1.10 ERA in conference play. He also tallied a seven-inning perfect game against North Central on April 30.

Other first-team honorees for MCC were freshman pitcher Brady Rose, freshman catcher Dominic Tamez, sophomore outfielder Garrett Martin and freshman outfielder Blake Jackson. Second-team picks were first baseman Alex Lopez and pitcher Jack Hattrup.

MCC will host the Region V tournament beginning Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.