MCC's Little turns in big night to spark win over Tyler

LUFKIN — Always capable of big nights, Miannah Little delivered a prodigious output.

Little pumped in 28 points as the No. 17 McLennan women’s basketball team defeated Tyler, 67-58, on Friday night at the Angelina Classic. Little, a third-year sophomore guard out of Connally, made three 3-pointers on the night and led all players in scoring.

MCC (5-1) clung to a slim 35-34 lead at the halftime break, but began to pull away in the third quarter, extending the lead to eight by the fourth. Chelsea Wooten chipped in 14 points for the Highlassies.

MCC will face host Angelina at 3 p.m. Saturday in the tournament.