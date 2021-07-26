 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC's Logan Henderson signs pro contract with Brewers
0 comments

MCC's Logan Henderson signs pro contract with Brewers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MCC Clarendon (copy)

MCC’s Logan Henderson, a fourth-round pick, has agreed to terms with the Milwaukee Brewers, reportedly signing for $497,500.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

McLennan Community College pitcher Logan Henderson is pro ball-bound.

Henderson has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, who took him in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft earlier in July. Henderson reportedly signed for $497,500, the full value of the pick.

The 19-year-old right-hander out of Katy Cinco Ranch was the first junior college player taken in the draft, the third time in the past four years MCC has held that distinction. He used a mid-90s fastball and a sneaky changeup to strike out 169 batters in 97.2 innings, on his way to a 10-2 record and the NJCAA Pitcher of the Year honor for the national champion Highlanders.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Brewers-White Sox series a preview of the 2021 World Series?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert