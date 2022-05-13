 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC's longballs widen gap, yield regional-opening win

MIDLAND — The defending national champs left no doubt in their opener at the regional tournament.

Top-seeded McLennan powered to a 15-7 seven-inning win over Howard on Friday at Christensen Stadium. That puts the Highlanders (44-10-1) into a winner’s bracket game at 5 p.m. Saturday against Midland, which defeated Ranger, 2-0, in their opening game Friday.

MCC’s Hunter Grimes flexed his muscle with a pair of home runs, going 3-for-5 overall with four RBIs. Izzy Lopez banged a grand slam for the Highlanders to blow the game open in the sixth. MCC led just 8-7 after four innings.

Nick Greaney notched the win for the Highlanders in relief of ace starter Will Carsten.

Chase Brown had a two-run double for MCC in the win, while Ty Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Howard (24-28) will play Ranger in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

