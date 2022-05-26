MCC's nine-run sixth seals spot in national semifinals

YUMA, Ariz. — Then there were four.

The seventh-seeded McLennan softball team kept it rolling on Thursday at the NJCAA Division I Championships, capturing an 11-3 run-rule win over Paris College. With the win, the Highlanders (58-6) advance to the national semifinals and will face fifth-seeded Odessa on Friday at 2 p.m. Central.

This one didn’t follow the script of a blowout from the start. Paris actually led 3-2 through five innings, but MCC blew the roof off with a nine-run sixth to clinch the run-rule. In that inning, Maddie Saven delivered a game-tying RBI single, while Jalie Neff followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Julia Herzinger with the go-ahead run.

But MCC was far from finished. It added seven more runs in the inning, highlighted by Erin Plunkett’s two-run double and Kaitlyn Wong’s RBI single that pushed home the 11th run in the person of Riley Rutherford to seal the victory.

It was a testament to both MCC’s resilience and its relentless hitting prowess. This is a team, after all, that has averaged more than 10 runs per game on the season.

Five different MCC batters went for multi-hit outings in the triumph — Wong (2-for-3, 2 RBIs), Sidney Campion (2-for-3, RBI), Ka’Lyn Watson (2-for-4), Jenny Robison (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Plunkett (2-for-3, two doubles, 2 RBIs). In the circle, Matalyn Walkow worked the first 5.2 innings, while Cheyenne Floyd came on to record the final out for MCC in the top of the sixth, striking out Dragons two-hole hitter Jessika Roberts.

Paris (39-17) was paced by Kelsey Keierleber, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

This is MCC’s fifth national tournament appearance in school history and its first trip to the national semis.

If MCC beats Odessa on Friday, it’ll move on to Saturday’s national championship game, which is pegged for 2 p.m. Central and 1 p.m. Mountain time. If the Highlanders fall to Odessa, it would be their first loss of the tournament and they’d get another chance to make the title game with a 6 p.m. Central game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.