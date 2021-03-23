 Skip to main content
MCC's Pryor gains weekly conference award
MCC's Pryor gains weekly conference award

McLennan men’s basketball player Chris Pryor has been tabbed as the North Texas Junior College Conference Player of the Week.

Chris Pryor, McLennan Highlanders MCC

Pryor

The sophomore guard from DeSoto put up 16.3 points and four assists per game in MCC’s three-game week while shooting 53 percent from 3-point range and 89 percent from the free throw line.

Pryor and the Highlanders (16-3, 10-3), who are receiving votes in the NJCAA national poll, will host Texas Wesleyan’s JV at 7 p.m. Thursday before wrapping up conference play on Saturday, hosting Grayson.

