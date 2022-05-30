MCC's quest for Grand Junction repeat thwarted in Game 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Back-to-back is a fun way to stand, but it’s not to be for the McLennan Community College Highlanders this year.

MCC’s quest for a national championship repeat was denied, as Cowley (Kan.) County Community College handed the Highlanders a 10-8 defeat in an elimination game at the Junior College World Series on Monday.

MCC (50-13-1) lost its opening game to San Jacinto, 15-7, on Saturday night to fall into the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination event. The Highlanders stayed alive with a 12-1 pummeling of Snead State (Ala.) on Sunday night, but fell just shy in a back-and-forth battle against Cowley in Game 3.

Despite the loss, MCC coach Mitch Thompson was proud of his club. The Highlanders won the regional title by coming out on top in five straight elimination games to make the eighth World Series appearance in school history and the fourth under in the coach's tenure.

"These guys set the goal, they came in here with the expectation that's what they were going to do, get back to Grand Junction," Thompson said. "That's what they were able to do. They're hurting right now, but it's a good hurt. If it didn't hurt, it wouldn't be worth doing. ... I'm sad that they have to hurt, but, man, if you didn't invest anything it wouldn't hurt."

With the teams tied at 3 after two innings, MCC pushed ahead on the first of John Ceccoli’s two home runs of the day in the third. But that advantage didn’t last long, as the Tigers (52-10) came back with a three-run fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. In that fourth, Cowley capitalized on two uncharacteristic Highlander errors and also an RBI single from David Herring.

MCC kept making its move and gave itself a chance at the win. The Highlanders fell behind 9-5 after the top of the sixth, but pulled back within a run after a two-run bottom of the sixth and a single run in the seventh. Hunter Grimes smacked a solo homer in the sixth and Ceccoli later banged one of his own over the right-field wall after a long at-bat.

But that’s as close as MCC would get. Cowley padded its lead to 10-8 in the ninth, scoring from third on Ty Hammack’s groundout. In the bottom of the ninth, Cowley’s Isaac Stebens retired the side in order, striking out MCC’s final two batters to put a wrap on the Highlanders’ run.

Stebens proved tough to hit, as he closed the game out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings while striking out five.

Grimes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for MCC while Ceccoli went 2-for-5 with the two longballs. Trey DeGarmo and Haden O’Toole topped Cowley with a pair of hits apiece.