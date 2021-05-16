 Skip to main content
MCC's Region V baseball tournament moved to Abilene from Waco
MCC's Region V baseball tournament moved to Abilene from Waco

The Region V baseball tournament has been moved from McLennan Community College to Abilene Christian University due to inclement weather.

Temple College will play Midland College at 6 p.m. Sunday night in an elimination game.

The winner will face MCC at 10 a.m. Monday in the championship game. If MCC loses, a second winner-take-all game will follow Monday.

The Highlanders reached the championship game with Saturday's 8-7 win over Temple after opening the tournament with Friday's 10-2 win over Clarendon College.

