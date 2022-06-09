MCC's Wong named NJCAA Co-Player of Year

Give me two CCs of power — stat.

That sweet medicine worked for McLennan’s softball team this year, and the country took notice. On Thursday, MCC’s Caitlyn “CC” Wong was named the NJCAA’s Division I Co-Player of the Year.

“CC took a chance on this program. She committed without a visit,” MCC coach Chris Berry tweeted. “She then turned around and planted her mark on the program. What an unbelievable story. Thank you for believing in us CC.”

Wong, a sophomore infielder from Canada who will play for Grand Canyon University in the 2023 season, produced a national-best .580 batting average in 2022 to go with 91 hits, 63 runs, 27 home runs and 91 RBIs. She helped MCC reach its first-ever national final.

A day earlier, Wong was named as an NJCAA All-American, along with three of her teammates — freshman Erin Plunkett and sophomores Hailey Hudson and Ka’Lyn Watson.