MCC's Wong swings way to top conference honor
McLennan Community College softball’s Caitlyn Wong claimed the Offensive Player of the Year award on the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference all-conference team.

Wong, a freshman from British Columbia, tallied a .480 batting average in conference games to go with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 runs and 46 RBIs.

Outfielder Lindsey Evans and catcher Julia Herzinger were also honored as first-team all-conference players for MCC. Second-team picks included pitcher Reese Taylor, first baseman Melayna Lopez and utility player Kenzie Chambers.

