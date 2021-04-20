 Skip to main content
MCC's Wong wins Conference Player of Week honor
MCC's Wong wins Conference Player of Week honor

McLennan softball’s Caitlyn Wong has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s Position Player of the Week.

Wong swung a mighty bat in MCC’s games last week. The freshman third baseman from British Columbia had a .500 batting average while clubbing three doubles, two home runs, six runs scored and nine RBIs.

Wong and the Highlanders (32-14 overall, 18-6 conference) will return to action on Wednesday, hosting conference-leading Vernon (38-5, 20-4) in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

