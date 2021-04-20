MCC's Wong wins Conference Player of Week honor

McLennan softball’s Caitlyn Wong has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s Position Player of the Week.

Wong swung a mighty bat in MCC’s games last week. The freshman third baseman from British Columbia had a .500 batting average while clubbing three doubles, two home runs, six runs scored and nine RBIs.

Wong and the Highlanders (32-14 overall, 18-6 conference) will return to action on Wednesday, hosting conference-leading Vernon (38-5, 20-4) in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.