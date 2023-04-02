The sixth-ranked McLennan baseball team completed a series win by taking both games of a doubleheader over North Central Texas Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders (25-8 overall, 9-3 conference) dropped the first game of the series on Wednesday before rallying to claim the last three. On Saturday, that included wins by scores of 4-3 and 13-5.

In the opener, MCC led 2-1 through five innings before NCT tied the score in the top of the sixth. But the Highlanders came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, scoring on an Aidan Kuni bunt single and a Britton Moore RBI single.

Henry Cone (2-1) picked up the win in relief for MCC, working one inning.

In the second game, the Highlanders used a six-run seventh inning to bust the game open. Blake Hansen went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the team at the dish, while starter Connor Zaruba (4-1) pocketed the win, going five innings and striking out five while walking none.

MCC returns to the diamond at 2 p.m. Monday at home against San Jacinto.