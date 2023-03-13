MCC starter Grant Fontenot and three relievers combined to limit Navarro to just two hits in the shutout. Meanwhile, the Highlanders (14-5) had a steady flow going at the plate, delivering 11 hits, including a 3-for-4 effort from Jason Hawkins. Aidan Kuni also had a monster day from a run production standpoint, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and seven RBIs.