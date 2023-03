COLLEGE STATION — The McLennan men’s golf team sits in fourth in an 11-team field after one round of The Happening tournament at Texas A&M’s Golf Club.

MCC shot 285 on Day 1, just three strokes of the co-leaders Midland and New Mexico. Odessa is third with a team score of 283.

The Highlanders were paced by Liam Gobin’s first-round 70.

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday.