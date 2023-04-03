BRENHAM — It was a sweet-tasting win for the McLennan men’s golf team in the land of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

MCC won the team title at the Blinn Spring Invitational on Monday at par-72 Brenham Country Club. The Highlanders won by a single stroke over second-place Tyler

MCC had consistent rounds of 287 and 287 for a 574 total, compared to Tyler’s 294-281—575.

Cater Patterson carded a 3-under 69 in the first round followed by a 3-over 75 in the second, leading the Highlanders with a 144 total, which tied for third. Joel Cann went 77-68—145 and tied for fifth while Nik Blalock finished tied for 10th at 72-74—146.

MCC’s next action will come April 13-14 at the Southwest Championship at Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood.