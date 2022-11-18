McLennan men can't muster enough offense in 60-56 loss to Tyler

KILGORE — The defense was there again for the No. 21 McLennan men’s basketball team, but the Highlanders just didn’t have enough scoring on this night.

Tyler used a 17-4 second-half run to push to a 60-56 win over the Highlanders on Friday at the Kilgore Classic. It marked only the second loss of the season for MCC (6-2), which will play host Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday.

MCC just couldn’t muster much offense in this one, scoring only 19 points in the first half. For the game, Omarion Smith had 13 points and Jared Clawson scored 11.